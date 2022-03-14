Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $71.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.