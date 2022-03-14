Citadel Advisors LLC Takes $3.26 Million Position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 707,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTG opened at $71.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.75. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $70.31 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

