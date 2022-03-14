China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS CPWIF opened at 0.52 on Thursday. China Power International Development has a 1-year low of 0.52 and a 1-year high of 0.52.
China Power International Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Power International Development (CPWIF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.