China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of China Power International Development (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CPWIF opened at 0.52 on Thursday. China Power International Development has a 1-year low of 0.52 and a 1-year high of 0.52.

China Power International Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Power International Development Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the development, construction, operation, and management of power plants. It operates through the following segments: Generation and Sales of Coal-Fired Electricity, Generation and Sales of Hydropower Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Wind Power Electricity, and Generation and Sales of Photovoltaic Power Electricity.

