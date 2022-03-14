China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.67

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 1374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 126.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.