China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $42.67

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $42.67 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 1374 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
