China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on China HGS Real Estate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HGSH opened at $3.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.08. China HGS Real Estate has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGSH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in China HGS Real Estate in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

