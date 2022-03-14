Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q3 2023 earnings at $4.74 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Children’s Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Children’s Place stock opened at $51.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88. Children’s Place has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $507.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Children’s Place will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,778,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Children’s Place by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Children’s Place by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,915,000 after buying an additional 23,438 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Children’s Place by 3,546.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Children’s Place by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

