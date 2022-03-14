Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Given New $184.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $150.29.

CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.11. Chevron has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Chevron’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in Chevron by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 237,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $754,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 706.7% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 35,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

