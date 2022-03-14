ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.26. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $59.60.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 40.75% and a negative net margin of 408.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,045,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 246.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 151,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 254,367 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $5,399,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,389.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 578,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

