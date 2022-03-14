ChatCoin Price Tops $0.0011 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $753,636.51 and $12,498.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChatCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,040.26 or 0.99966814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00068685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021621 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00018418 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChatCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChatCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.