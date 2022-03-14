Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of CTHR stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $53.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.35.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 26,000 shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $69,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 46,310 shares of company stock valued at $105,836 over the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $1,591,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 177,353 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

