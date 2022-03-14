CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

CESDF stock opened at $2.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.26.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

