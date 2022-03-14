Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Acquires 193 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.25).
Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).
LON CNA opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.00) on Monday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.38. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.
About Centrica (Get Rating)
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
