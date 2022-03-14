Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Insider Kate Ringrose Acquires 193 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) insider Kate Ringrose purchased 193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £150.54 ($197.25).

Kate Ringrose also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Centrica alerts:

On Thursday, February 10th, Kate Ringrose purchased 189 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of £149.31 ($195.64).

LON CNA opened at GBX 76.10 ($1.00) on Monday. Centrica plc has a one year low of GBX 45.21 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 80 ($1.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 74.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 65.38. The company has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 90.17 ($1.18).

About Centrica (Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.