Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a growth of 107.9% from the February 13th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of CET stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.56. 13,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,918. Central Securities has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $45.14.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CET. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 8.0% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 417,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 31,056 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $800,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Central Securities by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 24,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Securities is a financial firm that provides investment and consulting services for various clients.

