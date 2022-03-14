Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 252 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

FISV opened at $94.15 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

