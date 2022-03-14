Central Bank & Trust Co. Invests $55,000 in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,840,000 after acquiring an additional 824,242 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after purchasing an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,484,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,626,000 after purchasing an additional 649,943 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,459,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 587,006 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,435,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,008,000 after purchasing an additional 16,149 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.60.

