Central Bank & Trust Co. Acquires 26 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.25.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $687.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $793.31 and a 200-day moving average of $868.89. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.