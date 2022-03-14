Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Short Interest Update

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 34,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Centogene by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 1,026.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Centogene by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centogene by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 45,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Centogene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,923,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after purchasing an additional 258,413 shares during the period.

CNTG opened at $3.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $7.18. Centogene has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $13.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centogene from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered Centogene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centogene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

