Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Short Interest Update

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 172,700 shares, a decrease of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 359,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cemtrex during the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cemtrex by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 703.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cemtrex during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cemtrex by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,767 shares in the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CETX opened at $0.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.56.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex, Inc engages in the provision of solutions in the technology. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment delivers cutting-edge technologies in the IoT, Wearables and Smart Devices, such as the SmartDesk. It also includes the Company’s subsidiary Vicon Industries, which provides end-to-end security solutions to meet the toughest corporate, industrial and governmental security challenges The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation and disassembly to diversified customers.

