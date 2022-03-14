Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 96,200 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the February 13th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 350,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cellnex Telecom from €67.00 ($72.83) to €65.00 ($70.65) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Cellnex Telecom from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Spain, Italy, Netherlands, France, Switzerland, and Other Countries.

