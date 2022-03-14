Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,638 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 11.0% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 67,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the second quarter valued at about $1,916,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSV opened at $51.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.92 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $66.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.42.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.19%.

In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total value of $61,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,721 shares of company stock valued at $143,099. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

