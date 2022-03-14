Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 549,871 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $9.19.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)
Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.
