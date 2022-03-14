Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 41,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 549,871 shares.The stock last traded at $8.93 and had previously closed at $9.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caribou Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $17.72.

In related news, VP Ryan Fischesser acquired 7,387 shares of Caribou Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $29,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBU. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caribou Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Caribou Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage CRISPR genome-editing biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing a pipeline of genome-edited, off-the-shelf CAR-T and CAR-NK cell therapies for the treatment of both hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Caribou Biosciences Inc is based in BERKELEY, Calif.

