Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $44.86

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.86 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 276 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDLX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $128,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $349,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,750 shares of company stock worth $2,145,288. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

