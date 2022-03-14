Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 842 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000.

WLK stock opened at $119.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $121.71.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.36. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.64%.

Several research analysts recently commented on WLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake Chemical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $315,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total transaction of $111,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

