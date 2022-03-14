Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. 0.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.18 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

