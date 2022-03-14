Captrust Financial Advisors Has $64,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FMAT. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of FMAT opened at $46.29 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.28 and a 52 week high of $51.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60.

