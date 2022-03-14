Captrust Financial Advisors Cuts Stock Position in Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nintendo were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 2.2% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 18.0% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nintendo by 10.2% during the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nintendo alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTDOY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27,525.00.

NTDOY opened at $62.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.89. Nintendo Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $78.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.41. Nintendo had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Nintendo Co., Ltd. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Profile (Get Rating)

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTDOY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.