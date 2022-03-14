Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 4,072 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 171.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Akouos were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Akouos during the second quarter worth about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 43.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $4.63 on Monday. Akouos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

