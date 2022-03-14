CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 870 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 39,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SAP by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $104.14 and a 1 year high of $151.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.13 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 18.90%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Cowen cut their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

