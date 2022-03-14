CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 598 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.00 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

