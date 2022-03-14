CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 1,721 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,877,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 513,940 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,909,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,050,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,561,000 after purchasing an additional 730,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,657,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $17.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.