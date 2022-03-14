CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $667,000 Investment in Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $6.75 on Monday. Blend Labs Inc has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.40 and a quick ratio of 10.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.15.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $71,460 over the last ninety days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.42.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

