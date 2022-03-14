CAPROCK Group Inc. Grows Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $4,682,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $1,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.21.

NYSE:HCA opened at $267.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.74. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.91 and a 52-week high of $272.26. The company has a market capitalization of $81.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.