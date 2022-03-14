CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 2,287 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Mizuho lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.82.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $90.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.95 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 82.08%.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

