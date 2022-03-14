Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 155 ($2.03).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.95) price objective on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 198 ($2.59) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 203 ($2.66).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of CAPC opened at GBX 164.80 ($2.16) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 168.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 167.49. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 9.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.20 ($2.47).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.50. Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (Get Rating)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.