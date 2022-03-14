Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS.
NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.
