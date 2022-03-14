Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $25.27. The stock has a market cap of $443.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICPT. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,086,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,376,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,117,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,334,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,575,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.