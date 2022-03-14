Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Takes $4.05 Million Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCII – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 414,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCII. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II by 958.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 20,091 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $750,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $866,000. 58.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HCII traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,226. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $10.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

