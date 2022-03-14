Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 58,176 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,176 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nucor by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Nucor by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,028 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

NUE stock traded down $5.12 on Monday, reaching $130.13. 43,819 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,821. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $66.92 and a one year high of $140.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 18.41 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

