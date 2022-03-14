Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Raises Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 101,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

USB traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $54.20. The company had a trading volume of 560,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,298. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $80.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $52.44 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.