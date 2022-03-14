Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.80.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $147.21. The stock had a trading volume of 32,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,710. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.42 and a 200-day moving average of $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.29 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

