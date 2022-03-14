Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Purchases 1,176 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX stock traded down $4.87 on Monday, hitting $166.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,678,602. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.11. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

