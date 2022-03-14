Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 202,665 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up about 0.9% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $14,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $130,268,000 after buying an additional 1,381,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after buying an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after buying an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded down $2.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 637,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,589,140. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $104.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.15.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.36%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

