Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. reduced its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 434,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,130 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $22,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 788.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,831 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.72.

