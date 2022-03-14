Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Acquires 2,673 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 17.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after purchasing an additional 89,633 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.64. 22,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,177. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.69. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $47.85 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In related news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

