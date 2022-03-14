Cantor Fitzgerald Comments on Lumos Pharma, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan anticipates that the company will earn ($3.91) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($4.71) EPS.

Get Lumos Pharma alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ LUMO opened at $8.87 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. Lumos Pharma has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Lumos Pharma by 4.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lumos Pharma by 22.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumos Pharma (Get Rating)

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumos Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumos Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.