Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.18.

CCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective (up from C$32.00) on shares of Cameco in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Cameco alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer David Fehr Doerksen sold 10,562 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.78, for a total transaction of C$325,098.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$441,292.86. Also, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total transaction of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock valued at $815,972.

CCO traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$34.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,882,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,480. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01. Cameco has a one year low of C$19.50 and a one year high of C$36.06. The firm has a market cap of C$13.76 billion and a PE ratio of -132.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.35.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. Cameco’s payout ratio is currently -46.15%.

Cameco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.