California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,814 Shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,814 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verso were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 3.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,396,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 10.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 4.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verso by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 59.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 76,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verso stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The company has a market cap of $782.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.46 and a beta of 1.91. Verso Co. has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Several brokerages have commented on VRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

