California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 26,601 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,149 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,601 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in SeaSpine by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaSpine by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $12.14 on Monday. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.17.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

