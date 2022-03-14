California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,352 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,352 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clarus were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 17.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clarus by 266.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Clarus by 102,728.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Clarus during the third quarter worth $218,000. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $860.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.95. Clarus Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is 13.89%.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

