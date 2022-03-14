California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,768 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,383,000 after buying an additional 6,969 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATC opened at $83.96 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $78.39 and a 12 month high of $97.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.20. The company has a market cap of $584.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $43.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.38%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

