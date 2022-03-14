BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, April 11th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

BTCS stock opened at $3.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.78. BTCS has a 12-month low of $2.91 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in BTCS during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

