BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS) to Issue $0.05 Annual Dividend

BTCS Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

OTCMKTS BTCS opened at $3.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. BTCS has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $13.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTCS during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

BTCS, Inc engages in the digital currency ecosystem and blockchain technologies. It manages an online marketplace where consumers can purchase merchandise using digital currencies such as bitcoin. The company was founded by Timothy Sidie and Michal Handerhan in 2008 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

